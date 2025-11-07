How to use achiote spice in cooking

Achiote, a vibrant spice, is famous for its color and flavor. It is made from the seeds of the annatto tree and is commonly used in Latin American cooking. Its slightly peppery taste can elevate many dishes, giving them a unique twist. Here are five creative ways to use achiote in your cooking, adding color and flavor to your meals without any fuss.

Dish 1 Achiote rice delight Achiote rice is an easy yet flavorful dish that goes with almost anything. Just cook your choice of rice with achiote paste, onions, garlic, and vegetable broth. The result is a colorful side dish with a subtle earthy flavor. You can add peas or corn to make it more nutritious and colorful.

Dish 2 Spicy achiote marinade Make a spicy marinade using achiote paste, lime juice, garlic, cumin, and oregano. This marinade is perfect for tofu or vegetables before grilling or roasting. The acidity from lime juice helps tenderize the tofu while infusing it with the bold flavors of the spices.

Dish 3 Achiote-infused beans To add a twist to your regular beans, cook them with achiote paste. Start by sauteing onions and garlic, then add black beans and the paste. Let them simmer until the beans absorb the flavors completely. This dish is not only flavorful but also packed with protein, making it a nutritious addition to your meal.

Dish 4 Colorful achiote vegetable stir-fry For a vibrant vegetable stir-fry, toss in bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots with achiote paste. The paste's rich color makes the dish visually appealing while adding a mild peppery flavor that goes well with the natural sweetness of the vegetables. This simple yet effective method is perfect for those looking to add a pop of color and taste to their meals without much effort.