These tasty flaxseed recipes are worth trying

A flaxseed smoothie is an effortless way to start your day on a healthy note.

Blend one tablespoon of ground flaxseed with a banana, a cup of almond milk, and a handful of spinach for a nutrient-rich drink.

The fiber from the flaxseed helps with digestion, and the spinach adds iron and vitamins.

This smoothie is not just filling but also keeps you energized throughout the morning.