These tasty flaxseed recipes are worth trying
What's the story
Flaxseed is a tiny powerhouse of nutrition, loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans. Adding flaxseed to your meals can be an effortless way to boost your health. Here are five dishes that make the most of flaxseed's nutritional benefits. From breakfast to snacks, these recipes show how versatile flaxseed can be in your kitchen.
Smoothie
Flaxseed smoothie delight
A flaxseed smoothie is an effortless way to start your day on a healthy note.
Blend one tablespoon of ground flaxseed with a banana, a cup of almond milk, and a handful of spinach for a nutrient-rich drink.
The fiber from the flaxseed helps with digestion, and the spinach adds iron and vitamins.
This smoothie is not just filling but also keeps you energized throughout the morning.
Pancakes
Nutritious flaxseed pancakes
Flaxseed pancakes make for a delicious breakfast option that packs in nutrition without skimping on taste.
Mix one cup of whole wheat flour, two tablespoons of ground flaxseed, one teaspoon of baking powder, and enough almond milk to make a batter.
Cook in a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes are high in fiber and will keep you full for hours.
Crackers
Savory flaxseed crackers
Savory flaxseed crackers make for a healthy snack option that you can enjoy anytime during the day.
Mix one cup of ground flaxseeds with 1/2 cup of water and seasonings like salt or herbs to taste.
Spread the mixture thinly on a baking sheet, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until crisp.
These crackers are low-carb and high in healthy fats.
Bread
Flaxseed bread recipe
Baking bread with flaxseeds adds an extra nutritional punch to this staple food item.
Use two cups of whole grain flour and one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds. Add yeast, honey or sugar, and warm water.
Knead the mixture into a dough. Bake at 375°F for about 30 minutes, or until the top turns golden-brown.
Energy balls
Sweet flaxseed energy balls
Sweet energy balls made from dates mixed together with rolled oats provide natural sweetness without added sugars.
Just add some chopped nuts, along with two teaspoons each of chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds, then roll them into bite-sized pieces.
Refrigerate them for later snacking convenience, whenever you need a quick pick-me-up during busy days ahead!