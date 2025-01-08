Sustainable food storage in Africa: Magic of clay pot refrigeration
What's the story
In much of Africa, where electricity can't be taken for granted, people have to get creative to solve everyday problems like keeping food fresh without a fridge.
That's where the magic of clay pot refrigeration comes in! This ancient method is cheap, surprisingly effective, and doesn't require any fancy gadgets.
Read on to discover how to keep your food fresher for longer, with no electricity required!
Fundamentals
Understanding the basics of clay pot cooling
Clay pot refrigeration utilizes the principle of evaporative cooling. It involves two unglazed clay pots, one smaller and placed inside the other, with the space in between filled with wet sand.
As the water evaporates from the sand, it cools the inner pot, potentially lowering temperatures by up to 15 degrees Celsius. This creates a perfect environment for preserving perishable items such as fruits and vegetables.
DIY guide
Making your own clay pot refrigerator
To make a clay pot refrigerator, you need two unglazed clay pots, sand, a cloth, and water.
Make sure one pot fits inside the other with a three-centimeter space. Fill the space with wet sand and put perishables in the smaller pot.
Cover it with a wet cloth. Keep it wet by watering the sand twice a day.
It costs reasonable and uses zero electricity. Amazing, right?
Optimization
Maximizing efficiency
To get the most out of your clay pot cooler, position it in a dry, breezy spot out of the sun's way.
Low humidity and good airflow increase the evaporation rate—and therefore the cooling effect.
Plus, pots made from porous clay will evaporate more water (and therefore cool more effectively) than those made from denser materials.
Storage tips
Preserving different types of food
Different foods require specific storage in clay pot refrigerators for optimal freshness.
Always store fruits and vegetables separately to prevent ethylene gas produced by fruits from spoiling vegetables.
Wrap leafy greens in a damp cloth to maintain freshness for a longer period.
Dairy products, such as cheese, should be consumed within five days to ensure safety.
These guidelines help maximize the longevity of perishables without the need for conventional refrigeration.
Social benefit
Community impact
Clay pot refrigeration's widespread adoption has the potential to transform communities. It significantly cuts energy usage, fostering sustainability.
It bolsters food security in areas where modern appliances are scarce, offering an immediate, low-cost solution that doesn't require significant investments.
It equips communities with the tools to effectively manage food under challenging conditions, fostering waste reduction and extending food preservation times.