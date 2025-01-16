Make natural dish soaps at home with this DIY guide
What's the story
Creating your own dish soap is a cheap and eco-friendly alternative to store-bought options.
Plus, it cuts down on chemicals in your home and saves you some cash over time.
This article provides four easy-to-follow recipes for natural dish soap. All the ingredients are readily available and kind to the environment.
Basic recipe
Simple Castile soap solution
For newbies, a Castile soap base is perfect for DIY dish soaps.
Just mix one part Castile soap with 10 parts water, and add a few drops of lemon essential oil for extra grease-cutting power and a fresh scent.
This easy-peasy recipe uses only a few ingredients, all under $10.
It's perfect for everyday dishwashing without the harsh chemicals of store-bought stuff.
Grease scrub
Grease-fighting baking soda scrub
For greasy pans, combine half a cup of baking soda with enough liquid castile soap to form a paste.
Add 10 drops of orange essential oil for extra degreasing power.
Baking soda provides gentle abrasion, while orange oil cuts through grease.
This homemade scrub costs under $5 and effectively handles even the greasiest kitchen messes.
Rinse aid
Vinegar rinse aid
Hard water can leave dishes looking spotty and dirty.
Combine one part white vinegar with three parts water in a spray bottle, add lemon peels for a pleasant aroma.
Spray this solution on dishes after washing with homemade soap and before the final rinse.
The acetic acid in vinegar cuts through soap suds and mineral deposits, leaving dishes spotless for only a few pennies per batch.
Herbal soap
Aromatic herbal dish soap
To make a fragrant dish soap, infuse two tablespoons of dried herbs (think rosemary or lavender) in boiling water.
Strain the herbs and combine the tea with an equal amount of liquid castile soap.
Add fifteen drops of essential oils like eucalyptus or peppermint for their antimicrobial properties and invigorating scent.
This herbal dish soap costs approximately $7 per batch, and it effectively cleans dishes while transforming your kitchen's aroma.