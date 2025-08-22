How to preserve fruits: 5 hacks

Storing fruits to keep them fresh can be quite a task, particularly in warmer parts of the world like Africa . However, there are a number of effective ways to keep the shelf life of fruits long without refrigeration. These methods not only preserve the taste and nutritional value but also prevent food wastage. Here are some practical storage hacks that can keep your fruits fresh for longer.

Tip 1 Use of banana leaves Banana leaves have natural properties that help in keeping fruits fresh. Wrapping fruits like mangoes or papayas in banana leaves can slow down the ripening process by reducing exposure to air and light. This trick works especially well for tropical fruits and is an eco-friendly alternative to plastic wraps.

Tip 2 Clay pots as natural coolers Clay pots, or zeer pots, use evaporative cooling to keep the contents cool. By placing smaller pots inside larger ones filled with sand and water, you create a natural refrigerator effect. This technique is perfect for storing citrus fruits and tomatoes, keeping them fresh without the use of electricity.

Tip 3 Ash preservation method Ash from wood fires can preserve certain types of fruit, for instance, yams or plantains. By covering these fruits with ash, you create a barrier against moisture and pests, extending their shelf life significantly. Make sure the ash is clean and free from contaminants before use.

Tip 4 Hanging baskets for air circulation Using hanging baskets for fruit storage, like those for oranges and avocados, improves air circulation. This is essential in keeping mold from developing due to moisture build-up. This trick keeps the fruits dry, allowing them to ripen evenly at room temperature. It's a simple yet effective way to keep them fresh and prolong the shelf life of these fruits without requiring fancy equipment.