Try these easy ways to use almond butter
What's the story
Almond butter is a versatile ingredient that can be used in several dishes, elevating their taste and nutrition. Be it a snack or a full meal, almond butter can be the perfect addition to your kitchen. Here are five delicious ways to use almond butter in your cooking, each offering a unique flavor profile and culinary experience.
Smoothie delight
Creamy almond butter smoothie
A creamy almond butter smoothie is the perfect way to kickstart your day.
Blend one banana, a tablespoon of almond butter, half a cup of almond milk, and a handful of spinach for an energizing breakfast option.
The natural sweetness of the banana, and richness of the almond butter, make for a satisfying drink that keeps you full till lunch.
Toast Treat
Almond butter banana toast
Almond butter banana toast is an easy, delicious snack or breakfast option.
Spread two tablespoons of almond butter on whole-grain toast and top with sliced bananas.
For added flavor, sprinkle some cinnamon or chia seeds on top.
This combination offers healthy fats from the almonds and fiber from the banana.
Noodle Twist
Savory almond butter noodles
For a savory twist, try almond butter noodles.
Cook your favorite pasta according to package instructions.
In a separate bowl, mix two tablespoons of almond butter with soy sauce, garlic powder, and ginger for a flavorful sauce.
Toss the cooked noodles in this mixture for an Asian-inspired dish that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Snack boost
Almond butter energy balls
Almond butter energy balls make for an excellent on-the-go snack option.
Mix one-half cup of oats, one-third cup of honey, one-fourth cup of almond butter, and mini chocolate chips in a bowl.
Roll into small balls and refrigerate until firm.
These energy balls provide quick fuel during busy days.
Dressing drizzle
Almond butter salad dressing
Transform your salads with homemade almond butter dressing.
Whisk together two tablespoons each of almond butter and lemon juice, with one tablespoon of olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.
Drizzle over mixed greens or roasted vegetables for added creaminess without dairy products.