These almond butter recipes are delicious!
What's the story
Almond butter is an incredibly versatile ingredient that can add a creamy, nutty flavor to a variety of dishes. Not only is it delicious, but it also adds a healthy dose of protein and healthy fats to your meals. From breakfast to dessert, almond butter can be used in so many ways to amp up your culinary creations. Here are five creative ways to use almond butter in your cooking.
Smoothie
Almond butter smoothie delight
Start your day with an energizing almond butter smoothie.
Blend one banana, a tablespoon of almond butter, one cup of almond milk, and a handful of spinach for a nutritious breakfast option.
This smoothie is not just filling, but also offers essential vitamins and minerals.
The creamy texture from the almond butter makes it extra satisfying without adding any dairy products.
Sauce
Savory almond butter sauce
Make a savory sauce with almond butter for drizzling over roasted vegetables or salads.
Mix two tablespoons of almond butter with one tablespoon each of soy sauce and lime juice. Add minced garlic for an extra kick if you like.
This sauce adds depth to any dish while giving you healthy fats and protein.
Energy balls
Almond butter energy balls
For a quick snack on the go, make almond butter energy balls.
Mix half a cup of rolled oats, two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup, and three tablespoons of almond butter until combined.
Roll into small balls, and refrigerate until firm.
These energy balls are perfect for curbing hunger between meals without resorting to unhealthy snacks.
Pasta
Creamy almond butter pasta
Elevate your pasta dishes by adding almond butter into the mix.
Cook your favorite pasta shape as per package instructions.
In another bowl, combine two tablespoons of almond butter with one tablespoon each of olive oil and lemon juice.
Toss this mixture with the cooked pasta, along with steamed broccoli or peas, for added nutrition.
Cookies
Decadent almond butter cookies
Indulge in some decadent cookies made with almond butter instead of traditional butter or margarine.
Simply mix half a cup each of sugar and brown sugar with half a cup of almond butter until smooth.
Then add flour, baking soda, and vanilla extract before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (about 180 degrees Celsius) for eight minutes.