Almond v/s cashew: Which one is healthier?
What's the story
Almonds and cashews are popular nuts, famous for their rich nutritional profiles.
Both are popularly included in diets for their health benefits, but differ from each other on several nutritional aspects.
Here, we explore the nutritional content of almonds and cashews, offering a detailed comparison to help you understand their unique benefits.
Protein content
Protein power: Almonds vs cashews
Almonds have slightly more protein than cashews.
While a 28-gram serving of almonds has about six grams of protein, the same amount of cashews contains roughly five grams.
This makes almonds a better plant-based protein option, albeit slightly, for those looking to up their protein intake.
Fat content
Fat composition: Healthy fats in nuts
Both almonds and cashews are rich in healthy fats, but they differ in their composition.
Almonds contain more monounsaturated fats (about nine grams per serving), which are good for heart health.
Cashews have about eight grams of monounsaturated fats per serving but also have more saturated fat than almonds.
Vitamin E content
Vitamin E abundance in almonds
Almonds are an excellent source of vitamin E (approximately seven mg per serving), which is 7x more than that of cashews.
Cashews contain less than one mg of vitamin E per serving.
Vitamin E is an important antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage and improves skin health.
This major difference makes almonds an ideal addition to any diet aimed at improving cellular health and skin health.
Mineral content
Mineral richness: Magnesium and iron levels
Cashews are significantly richer in magnesium, with around 83 milligrams per serving, a tad more than almonds (76 mg).
However, looking at the iron, both nuts offer the same amount of it.
These values may vary slightly from brand to brand or based on the variety of the nut.
Either way, this comparison sheds light on the minute yet major nutritional differences between the two.
Caloric value
Caloric considerations: Energy density comparison
Both nuts are calorie-dense foods, but there's a slight difference between them in terms of caloric value per ounce (28 grams).
Almonds have about 160 calories, while cashew servings aren't far behind with an approximate of 155 calories, making them almost equally good choices if you're monitoring your caloric intake strictly without giving up on the nutrition quality provided by these nutrient-rich snacks.