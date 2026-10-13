Give amla a tasty twist with these recipes
What's the story
Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a versatile fruit that can be used in a number of culinary applications. Famous for its tangy flavor and nutritional benefits, amla can be added to your diet in innovative ways. Here are five creative ways to use amla in your kitchen. From enhancing flavors to adding health benefits, these methods will help you explore the potential of this superfruit.
Dish
Amla chutney delight
Amla chutney is a tangy accompaniment that goes well with many dishes.
To prepare this chutney, blend fresh amla with mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, and a pinch of salt.
The result is a refreshing condiment that goes well with snacks or can be used as a spread on sandwiches.
This chutney not only adds flavor but also gives you a dose of vitamin C.
Drink
Amla juice refresher
Amla juice is an easy way to relish the health benefits of this fruit.
Simply extract the juice from fresh amlas, mix it with water, and add a little honey for sweetness.
This drink is not just refreshing but also loaded with antioxidants that promote digestion and boost immunity.
Having amla juice regularly can keep you hydrated and healthy.
Pickle
Amla pickles for flavor
Amla pickles are a great way to preserve the tangy taste of this fruit while adding spices to it.
To make these pickles, mix amla pieces with mustard seeds, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and vinegar. Let the mixture sit for a few days before consuming it.
Amla pickles make for an amazing side dish with meals while adding zest to your palate.
Smoothie
Amla smoothie boost
Adding amla to smoothies can give them an extra nutritional boost without changing their taste much.
Blend amla pieces with bananas or berries for sweetness, along with yogurt or plant-based milk for creaminess.
The result is a nutrient-rich smoothie loaded with vitamins and minerals that keep you energized throughout the day.
Spice
Amla powder seasoning
Amla powder makes an excellent seasoning for various dishes owing to its tangy flavor profile.
It can be sprinkled over salads or mixed into soups for an added zestiness, without overpowering other flavors in the dish.
This versatile powder also provides essential nutrients like vitamin C and iron, making it a healthy addition to any meal preparation routine.