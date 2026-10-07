Foodies, you need to try Argentina's curd cheese

Empanadas are a staple in Argentine cuisine, and adding curd cheese makes them even tastier.

These pastries are filled with a mixture of curd cheese, spinach, and spices, then baked or fried to perfection.

The result is a crispy outer layer, with a creamy filling that balances flavors and textures beautifully.

Perfect for parties or as a light meal, these empanadas highlight the versatility of curd cheese.