Never tried arrowroot flour? Try these 5 recipes
What's the story
Arrowroot flour, a gluten-free alternative, is becoming increasingly popular in the kitchen. Extracted from the arrowroot plant, this versatile flour can be used in a number of recipes. Its neutral flavor and ability to thicken make it the perfect ingredient for both savory and sweet dishes. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique properties of arrowroot flour.
Dish 1
Arrowroot pancakes with berries
Arrowroot pancakes are light and fluffy, making them a perfect breakfast option.
To prepare these pancakes, mix arrowroot flour with almond milk, baking powder, and a pinch of salt.
Cook on a nonstick skillet until golden brown on both sides.
Top with fresh berries and a drizzle of maple syrup for added sweetness.
These pancakes are not only delicious but also gluten-free.
Dish 2
Creamy arrowroot pudding
For a simple dessert, try making creamy arrowroot pudding.
Combine arrowroot flour with coconut milk and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat.
Stir continuously until the mixture thickens into a smooth consistency.
Once done, pour into serving bowls, and let cool before serving.
This pudding offers a subtle sweetness and creamy texture that is sure to please any dessert lover.
Dish 3
Arrowroot vegetable stir-fry
Arrowroot flour can also be used as a thickening agent in savory dishes like vegetable stir-fry.
Start by sautéing your choice of vegetables, such as bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, in olive oil until tender-crisp.
In a separate bowl, mix arrowroot flour with water to create a slurry, then add it to the vegetables while stirring constantly until the sauce thickens.
Dish 4
Gluten-free arrowroot cookies
To make gluten-free cookies using arrowroot flour, combine it with almond flour, sugar, vanilla extract, and melted butter or coconut oil in a mixing bowl.
Form small dough balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, flatten slightly, then bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes or until lightly golden brown around the edges.
Dish 5
Arrowroot flatbreads
Arrowroot flatbreads provide an easy-to-make accompaniment for meals or can be enjoyed on their own as snacks.
Simply mix equal parts of arrowroot flour and water, knead into a dough, roll out thinly, and cook on a hot griddle for a couple of minutes on either side.
These flatbreads are soft, pliable, and perfect for wrapping around fillings of your choice.