These avocado and tomato recipes are super healthy
What's the story
Avocado and tomatoes are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used to make delicious vegetarian meals. Both are packed with nutrients that can contribute to heart health. While avocados are rich in healthy fats, tomatoes are loaded with antioxidants. Together, they make for a powerful combination that can be included in a range of dishes. Here are some ways you can use them to make heart-healthy vegetarian meals.
Fresh mix
Avocado and tomato salad delight
A simple salad with avocados and tomatoes can be both refreshing and nutritious.
Dice ripe avocados and tomatoes, and toss them with some fresh greens like spinach or arugula.
Add a squeeze of lemon juice for flavor and to enhance iron absorption from the greens.
This salad makes for a great source of fiber, vitamins C and E, and healthy fats that promote heart health.
Smooth blend
Creamy avocado tomato dip
Blend avocados and tomatoes to make a creamy dip that goes well with whole-grain crackers or vegetable sticks.
Add garlic, lime juice, and a pinch of salt for flavor.
This dip not only tastes great, but is also loaded with potassium from avocados, which helps regulate blood pressure. The lycopene in tomatoes also helps reduce cholesterol levels.
Warm bowl
Hearty avocado tomato soup
Prepare a comforting soup by blending cooked tomatoes with ripe avocados.
Heat the mixture gently on the stove, adding vegetable broth for depth of flavor.
Season it with herbs like basil or oregano for an aromatic touch.
This soup is rich in antioxidants from both ingredients, making it ideal for boosting immunity, while being kind to your heart.
Filled halves
Stuffed avocados with tomatoes
Cut avocados in half, remove the pit, and fill the center with a mixture of diced tomatoes, black beans, corn, and spices like cumin or paprika.
This dish is not only visually appealing, but also makes for a balanced meal with protein from black beans and fiber from all the ingredients.
It's a great option for anyone looking to add more plant-based meals to their diet.
Cooking advice
Tips for perfecting dishes
When using avocados in cooking or baking, make sure they are perfectly ripe so they blend smoothly without lumps.
For salads, pick firm tomatoes to avoid sogginess in your dish.
Experiment with different herbs, like cilantro or parsley, to find the perfect flavor combinations that suit your taste while keeping your meals heart-healthy.