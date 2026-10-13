Give bamboo shoots a tasty twist with these dishes

Bamboo shoot stew is a hearty dish that combines the earthy flavor of bamboo shoots with a medley of vegetables.

Usually, tomatoes, onions, and leafy greens are used to make this stew.

The bamboo shoots lend a crunchy texture that goes well with the softness of cooked vegetables.

This dish is usually served with rice or flatbread, making it a wholesome meal for any time of the day.