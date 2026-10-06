Banarasi kachori-sabzi is a breakfast you need to try
What's the story
Banaras, or Varanasi, is famous for its vibrant street food culture. One of the most popular breakfast options is the spicy kachori served with flavorful sabzi. This dish perfectly captures the essence of Banaras's culinary traditions. The crispy kachoris are filled with a spiced mixture and served with a flavorful potato-based sabzi. The combination is a must-try for anyone visiting this ancient city.
#1
The perfect kachori filling
The filling of a kachori is what makes it stand out.
In Banaras, the filling is usually made with lentils and spices, giving the kachori a distinct flavor.
The dough is rolled out and filled with this spiced mixture before being deep-fried to perfection.
The result is a crispy outer layer with a flavorful filling that pairs perfectly with the sabzi.
#2
Sabzi adds flavor
The sabzi served with kachori is an important part of the Banarasi combination.
The flavorful potato-based gravy is cooked with spices, creating a spicy and tangy accompaniment to the crispy kachoris.
The soft potatoes and flavorful gravy balance the texture of the kachori and make the meal more satisfying.
Together, the kachori and sabzi create a classic Banarasi combination that is loved by locals and visitors.
#3
Where to find authentic kachori and sabzi
For authentic kachori and sabzi in Banaras, head to popular street food hubs like Vishwanath Gali or Kachaudi Gali near Dashashwamedh Ghat.
These places have been serving locals and tourists alike for decades, giving you an authentic taste of Banarasi cuisine.
Here, you can find various vendors serving their own versions of this classic combination.
#4
Tips for enjoying street food safely
While indulging in street food like kachori and sabzi in Banaras, ensure you take some precautions for a safe and enjoyable experience.
Always choose busy stalls with high customer turnover, as this usually means fresher ingredients and better hygiene practices.
Do not hesitate to ask about ingredient details if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Carry hand sanitizer for cleanliness before and after eating to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.