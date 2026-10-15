5 basil dishes you'll wish you tried sooner

Caprese salad is a simple, yet elegant dish that combines fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves.

The freshness of the tomatoes and creaminess of the mozzarella are perfectly complemented by the aromatic basil.

Drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, this salad makes for a refreshing appetizer or side dish.

The key to this dish is using ripe tomatoes and fresh basil for maximum flavor.