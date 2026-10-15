5 basil dishes you'll wish you tried sooner
What's the story
Basil is one of those herbs that can transform any vegetarian dish into a flavorful experience. Its aromatic leaves can bring out the best in a number of ingredients, making it an essential in many cuisines. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the versatility of basil, giving you a taste of how this herb can elevate your meals. From fresh salads to hearty pastas, these dishes show the magic of basil in vegetarian cooking.
Dish 1
Caprese salad with fresh basil
Caprese salad is a simple, yet elegant dish that combines fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves.
The freshness of the tomatoes and creaminess of the mozzarella are perfectly complemented by the aromatic basil.
Drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, this salad makes for a refreshing appetizer or side dish.
The key to this dish is using ripe tomatoes and fresh basil for maximum flavor.
Dish 2
Pesto pasta delight
Pesto pasta is another classic dish where basil takes center stage.
The traditional Italian sauce is made by blending fresh basil leaves with pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil.
This vibrant green sauce coats pasta beautifully, giving it a rich flavor profile that's both nutty and herbaceous.
You can also customize your pesto by adding different nuts or cheese alternatives for variety.
Dish 3
Thai basil stir-fry
Thai basil stir-fry is an aromatic dish that combines vegetables with Thai basil for an extra punch of flavor.
Unlike sweet basil used in Italian cuisine, Thai basil has a spicier note, which goes well with soy sauce or tamari-based stir-fries.
This dish often includes bell peppers, carrots, and other seasonal vegetables, tossed together on high heat to retain their crispness while absorbing the fragrant notes from the herbs.
Dish 4
Tomato basil soup
Tomato basil soup is a comforting classic that highlights how well tomatoes pair with fresh herbs, like basil.
This soup usually has ripe tomatoes simmered until tender before being pureed into a smooth consistency, along with chopped onions and garlic sauteed beforehand.
Freshly torn or chopped basil is added just before serving to preserve its vibrant aroma.
Dish 5
Basil-infused vegetable risotto
Basil-infused vegetable risotto makes for a creamy Italian rice dish, elevated by the addition of finely chopped or torn-up pieces of fresh green herb.
The slow cooking process of Arborio rice releases starches, resulting in a velvety texture.
The subtle but distinct taste of the herb is evident in every bite, making it a luxurious meal option for any occasion.