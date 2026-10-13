How to use bay leaf in vegetarian cooking

Lentil stew is a hearty dish that goes well with the earthy aroma of bay leaves.

To prepare this stew, cook lentils with onions, garlic, carrots, and celery. Add vegetable broth and let it simmer until the lentils are tender.

Toss in a couple of bay leaves while cooking to infuse the stew with their distinctive flavor.

The result is a comforting meal that warms you from the inside out.