Try beam balance exercises for a stronger core
What's the story
Beam balance board exercises are a great way to improve your core stability and coordination. These exercises require you to balance on a beam-like platform, which challenges your muscles and improves your balance. By including these exercises in your routine, you can improve your posture, reduce the risk of injury, and enhance athletic performance. Here are five effective beam balance board exercises that can help you build a stronger core.
Tip 1
Single-leg stand on beam
The single-leg stand on the beam is a great exercise to improve balance and stability.
Stand on one leg in the center of the beam while keeping the other leg slightly bent behind you.
Hold this position for as long as you can, switching legs after each set.
This exercise works your core muscles by forcing them to keep you stable while you balance on one leg.
Tip 2
Plank with feet on beam
Planking with your feet on the beam adds an element of instability that challenges your core even more than a regular plank.
Place both feet on the beam while keeping your hands on the ground in front of you.
Keep your body straight from head to heels, and hold for as long as possible.
This exercise engages multiple muscle groups, including the abs, back, and shoulders.
Tip 3
Squats with beam balance
Incorporating squats into beam balance exercises takes your lower body strength and core stability to a whole new level.
Stand with both feet on the beam, shoulder-width apart, then lower into a squat position while maintaining balance on the unstable surface.
Return to standing position slowly, and repeat for several reps before taking a break.
Tip 4
Side leg raises on beam
Side leg raises on a beam work out your hip abductors and improve lateral stability, which is essential for overall balance.
Stand sideways with one foot planted firmly on top of the beam. Lift the other leg outward toward the side until it reaches hip height.
Maintain control over the movement pattern throughout the entire range of motion required during each repetition.
Perform the exercise consistently over the time periods specified in your workout plan.