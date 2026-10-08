Bear crawls: The ultimate full-body workout
What's the story
Bear crawls are an effective exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, making them a great choice for building strength and endurance. This movement mimics the natural crawling pattern of a bear, engaging core, shoulders, arms, and legs. By incorporating bear crawls into your routine, you can improve your overall fitness without the need for any equipment. Here are five ways to boost your bear crawl game for maximum muscle engagement.
Tip 1
Focus on form and technique
Proper form is key to maximizing the benefits of bear crawls.
Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders, and knees under your hips.
Keep your back flat and core engaged as you move forward in a controlled manner.
Avoid letting your hips sag or rise too high to maintain tension in the muscles being worked.
Tip 2
Incorporate variations for intensity
To increase the intensity of bear crawls, try different variations, such as lateral bear crawls or backward bear crawls.
These variations challenge different muscle groups and add an element of unpredictability to your workout routine.
Gradually incorporate these changes as you build strength and confidence in the basic movement.
Tip 3
Use resistance bands or weights
Adding resistance bands or light weights can further enhance muscle engagement during bear crawls.
Loop a resistance band around your wrists or ankles to create additional tension as you move.
Alternatively, hold light weights in each hand while performing the exercise to increase resistance and challenge your muscles even more.
Tip 4
Set specific goals and track progress
Setting specific goals helps you stay motivated and focused on improving your bear crawl performance.
Aim for a certain distance or number of repetitions within a given time frame.
Tracking progress over time allows you to see improvements in strength and endurance, encouraging consistent effort toward achieving your fitness objectives.
Tip 5
Incorporate bear crawls into circuit training
Integrating bear crawls into circuit training routines ensures you engage multiple muscle groups effectively while keeping your heart rate up.
Pair them with exercises like push-ups and squats for a comprehensive full-body workout.
This combination can improve both strength and cardiovascular fitness. It also allows you to get an effective workout without spending much time or needing expensive equipment.