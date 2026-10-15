Bet you haven't tasted beetroot like this
What's the story
Beetroot is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its earthy flavor and vibrant color make it a favorite of many. Here are five innovative beetroot recipes that will make you fall in love with this root vegetable all over again. From salads to desserts, these recipes show how beetroot can be used in different ways.
Dish 1
Beetroot and feta salad
This refreshing salad mixes the sweetness of beetroot with the tanginess of feta cheese.
Start by roasting some beetroots until tender, then slice them thinly.
Toss them with crumbled feta cheese, arugula, and walnuts for some crunch.
Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for extra flavor.
This salad makes for a perfect appetizer or side dish that is both colorful and nutritious.
Dish 2
Beetroot hummus delight
Beetroot hummus is a delicious twist on the classic dip.
Blend cooked beetroots with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil until smooth.
The result is a creamy dip that is perfect for spreading on pita bread or serving with vegetable sticks.
The vibrant color of this hummus makes it an eye-catching addition to any snack table.
Dish 3
Roasted beetroot chips
For a healthy snack option, try making roasted beetroot chips.
Simply slice the beetroots thinly using a mandoline slicer, toss them in olive oil and sea salt, and roast in the oven until crispy.
These chips are an excellent alternative to regular potato chips and provide a satisfying crunch, along with the natural sweetness of beetroot.
Dish 4
Beetroot soup with ginger
This warming soup combines the earthy flavor of beetroot with the spicy kick of ginger.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft, then add diced beetroots and grated ginger.
Pour vegetable broth over it, and simmer until the beetroots are tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth for a velvety texture that is perfect for chilly days.
Dish 5
Chocolate beetroot brownies
For dessert lovers, chocolate beetroot brownies offer an unexpected, delightful combination of flavors.
Grate raw beetroots into the brownie batter along with cocoa powder and sugar before baking them in the oven.
The result? Moist brownies that are rich in chocolate flavor without any hint of vegetable taste whatsoever!