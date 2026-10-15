Bet you haven't tasted beetroot like this

This refreshing salad mixes the sweetness of beetroot with the tanginess of feta cheese.

Start by roasting some beetroots until tender, then slice them thinly.

Toss them with crumbled feta cheese, arugula, and walnuts for some crunch.

Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for extra flavor.

This salad makes for a perfect appetizer or side dish that is both colorful and nutritious.