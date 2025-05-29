Improve hand flexibility with these simple stretches
Improving hand flexibility is important for various daily activities and can help avoid injuries.
For beginners, adding some simple stretches in their routine can improve dexterity and strength in the hands.
These exercises are easy to do and don't require any special equipment, making them accessible for all.
By taking a few minutes from their day for these stretches, one can gradually improve hand flexibility and overall hand function.
Finger stretch
The finger stretch exercise is an easy way to improve flexibility in the fingers.
Start by placing your hand on a flat surface with your palm facing down.
Gently straighten out your fingers as much as you can without pushing them, holding this position for around 30 seconds before releasing.
Repeat this stretch two-three times per session to improve finger extension gradually.
Thumb flexion
Thumb flexion stretches focus on the thumb's range of motion, which is important for holding things tightly.
Extend your arm in front of you with your palm facing up.
Use the opposite hand to gently pull back the thumb until you feel a mild stretch along its base.
Hold for 20 seconds before releasing, repeating two or three times.
Wrist extension
Wrist extension exercises also work wonders for improving wrist mobility and decreasing stiffness.
For this, extend one arm straight out with its palm facing downwards.
Now, using the other hand, gently press down on the extended fingers until you feel a stretch along the top of your wrist and forearm.
Hold it for 15 seconds before switching hands.
Claw stretch
The claw stretch technique helps improve overall finger flexibility by targeting multiple joints at once.
Start off by holding your hand up with fingers spread apart in a claw shape while keeping knuckles bent at right angles towards palms.
Hold briefly, then release back into an open-hand posture again after several repetitions (around five).
This exercise helps maintain joint health over time when practiced regularly.