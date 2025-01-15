How to make your Bernedoodle dog's indoor playtime more fun
Bernedoodles, a crossbreed of Bernese Mountain Dogs and Poodles, are renowned for their high energy, playful, and affectionate disposition.
However, keeping them entertained indoors can prove challenging, particularly during unfavorable weather conditions or for apartment-dwelling owners.
This article delves into fun and engaging indoor playtime activities specifically designed for Bernedoodles to ensure their happiness and health.
Puzzle fun
Puzzle toys to stimulate their minds
Puzzle toys stimulate your Bernedoodle's intellect and prevent monotony.
They are available in different levels of complexity, ensuring they are suitable for all ages and smartness.
Concealing treats within the puzzle motivates your dog to figure it out to claim the reward.
It's not just a source of amusement but also a way to improve their problem-solving abilities.
Tug-of-war
Tug-of-war: A classic game
Tug-of-war is a favorite game of Bernedoodles and many dog breeds.
It's a perfect way to interact with your pet indoors, as it doesn't need a lot of room.
Make sure to use a sturdy rope or a dog toy specifically made to ensure safety during play.
Not only does this game enhance the connection between you and your dog, but it also gives them a great physical workout.
Trick training
Teaching new tricks: Engage their mind
Training sessions are a great way to bond with your Bernedoodle indoors.
Teaching new tricks stimulates their intellect and helps channel their energy in a positive direction.
Start with basic commands like sit, stay, or roll over and gradually introduce more complex tricks.
Positive reinforcement with treats or praise ensures they associate learning with fun.
Hide-and-seek
Hide-and-seek: Fun for all ages
Hide-and-seek isn't just for kids! Bernedoodles love it as well, as it exercises their natural hunting instincts in a safe and controlled way.
Start by teaching your dog to stay, then go hide in another room.
Once you're hidden, call them and give a treat when they find you.
This game improves their problem-solving abilities and offers a lot of mental stimulation.
Obstacle course
Indoor obstacle course: Physical challenge
Building an indoor obstacle course is a fun and innovative way to exercise your Bernedoodle indoors.
Use common household items like chairs, blankets, or boxes to create a course that promotes jumping, crawling, or weaving.
Leading your dog through this course will improve their agility and make sure they get plenty of exercise, even when cooped up inside.