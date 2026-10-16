Atlantic Canada: Top hiking trails in this region
What's the story
Atlantic Canada is home to some of the most pristine wilderness trails, perfect for those looking for an adventure. These hidden paths take you through untouched landscapes, offering a chance to explore the natural beauty of the region. From lush forests to rugged coastlines, these trails promise an unforgettable experience for hikers and nature lovers alike. Here is a look at some of these incredible wilderness trails.
Trail 1
Cape Chignecto Coastal Trail
Located in Nova Scotia's Cape Chignecto Coastal Park, this trail is famous for its dramatic cliffs and scenic ocean views.
Spanning over 50 kilometers, it takes you through dense forests and along secluded beaches.
Hikers can witness diverse wildlife, including seals and various bird species.
The trail is challenging but rewarding, with opportunities for camping along the way.
Trail 2
Fundy Footpath
The Fundy Footpath is a 41-kilometer-long trail that runs along New Brunswick's Bay of Fundy coast. It is known for its steep terrain and breathtaking views of the world's highest tides.
The path winds through old-growth forests and offers glimpses of waterfalls and rocky shorelines.
Hikers should be prepared for a strenuous trek, as parts of the trail are rugged.
Trail 3
Gros Morne National Park trails
Located in Newfoundland, Gros Morne National Park features a number of trails that highlight the park's unique geological features.
The Green Gardens Trail leads to coastal cliffs with ancient sea stacks, while the Gros Morne Mountain Trail offers panoramic views from one of Newfoundland's highest peaks.
Each trail gives a different perspective on the park's diverse ecosystems.
Trail 4
La Mauricie National Park hikes
Quebec's La Mauricie National Park has a number of hiking trails that wind through its boreal forests and around pristine lakes.
The park's network of trails gives visitors a chance to explore its diverse habitats, from wetlands to rocky outcrops.
Wildlife enthusiasts may spot moose or beavers while enjoying peaceful surroundings, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.