Hiking gear 101: Top trekking poles to consider
What's the story
Hiking through Africa's diverse landscapes is an experience like no other. Be it the rugged terrains of the Atlas Mountains or the lush trails of Kilimanjaro, a good trekking pole can make your journey a lot easier. The right trekking pole can offer stability, reduce fatigue, and improve your balance on uneven paths. Here are some of the best trekking poles for African hikes to help you pick the best for your adventure.
#1
Lightweight aluminum poles
Aluminum poles are popular among hikers for their durability and lightweight nature. They are usually cheaper than carbon fiber poles, making them a good choice for budget travelers.
Aluminum poles are resistant to bending and breaking, which is why they are perfect for rocky terrains.
Most of them come with adjustable lengths, so you can customize them according to your height and the incline of the trail.
#2
Carbon fiber poles for long hikes
If you are going on a long hike, carbon fiber poles are the best, as they are extremely lightweight and absorb shock well.
These poles minimize the strain on your joints on long walks by reducing vibrations with every step.
Though they are more expensive than aluminum ones, their performance on long hikes makes them worth the investment for serious trekkers.
#3
Collapsible poles for easy storage
Collapsible poles are perfect for those who want to pack light and have limited storage space in their luggage.
These poles fold down into compact sizes when not in use, making them easy to carry on flights or in small backpacks.
Many collapsible models also have quick-lock mechanisms that allow you to extend or shorten them easily, as per the terrain changes.
#4
Poles with ergonomic grips
Comfort is key when you are hiking for hours on end, and ergonomic grips ensure that.
These grips are designed to fit the shape of your hand, reducing fatigue during long treks.
Some models also come with moisture-wicking materials that keep your hands dry even in humid conditions, making sure you have a firm grip at all times.