Bhakarwadi: A crunchy snack you must try
What's the story
Bhakarwadi, a popular Indian snack, is a perfect combination of sweet, spicy, and crunchy. This Maharashtrian specialty is made with gram flour and a mixture of spices, rolled into a spiral shape, and deep-fried. Famous for its unique taste and texture, bhakarwadi is an ideal breakfast option for those who love something savory. Here's all about this delightful snack and how to enjoy it.
#1
Ingredients that make bhakarwadi unique
Bhakarwadi's unique flavor comes from a mix of ingredients.
The outer layer is made from gram flour, while the inner filling consists of coconut, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and spices like red chili powder and turmeric. This mixture gives the snack its signature taste.
The use of jaggery in the filling also adds a hint of sweetness that balances out the spiciness.
#2
Preparation method explained
To prepare bhakarwadi, first prepare a dough with gram flour and spices. Roll out thin sheets of this dough.
Then, prepare the filling with coconut, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, jaggery, and spices.
Spread this filling evenly on the dough sheet before rolling it tightly into spirals.
Cut these spirals into small pieces and deep-fry them till golden brown.
#3
Tips for perfect bhakarwadi every time
For perfect bhakarwadi every time, make sure your dough is not too thick or thin; it should be just right to hold the filling without breaking apart when rolled up tightly.
Use fresh ingredients, like grated coconut and quality spices, for best results.
Fry on medium heat so that bhakarwadis cook evenly without burning.
Tip 2
Serving suggestions for bhakarwadi lovers
Bhakarwadi can be enjoyed on its own as a snack or served with chutneys like mint or tamarind for an extra flavor kick.
Pair it with tea or coffee during breakfast time for an energizing start to your day.
You can also serve bhakarwadis at parties as an appetizer option that guests will love.