You must try these vegetarian snacks in Bolivia
What's the story
Bolivia's local markets are a treasure trove of vegetarian snacks, offering a taste of the country's rich culinary heritage. These markets are not just places to shop, but also cultural hubs where locals gather to enjoy traditional foods. From savory pastries to refreshing drinks, these snacks provide an authentic experience for anyone looking to explore Bolivian cuisine. Here are five must-try vegetarian snacks that you can find in these vibrant settings.
Snack 1
Saltenas: A savory delight
Saltenas are Bolivian pastries filled with vegetables and spices.
These baked goods are similar to empanadas but have a juicier filling. The dough is slightly sweet, which balances the savory filling.
Saltenas can be found in various fillings, including potatoes, peas, and carrots.
They make for a perfect snack or light meal while exploring the market.
Drink 1
Api: A warm corn drink
Api is a traditional Bolivian drink made from corn, sugar, and spices. Served warm, it is perfect for the chilly mornings in Bolivia.
The drink comes in two varieties: api morado (purple corn) and api blanco (white corn).
Api is usually enjoyed with pastries or bread at breakfast or as an afternoon snack.
Snack 2
Humintas: Corn-based treats
Humintas are Bolivian corn-based snacks prepared from ground corn mixed with cheese and spices.
These are wrapped in corn husks and steamed until soft.
Humintas have a sweet, yet savory flavor profile that makes them unique from other corn dishes around the world.
They are often sold by street vendors in local markets.
Snack 3
Choclo con queso: Corn on the cob with cheese
Choclo con queso is a simple, yet delicious snack of boiled corn on the cob served with cheese.
The large kernels of Bolivian choclo have a firmer texture than regular sweet corn, making them perfect for this dish.
The combination of buttery corn with salty cheese makes for an irresistible treat loved by locals and visitors alike.
Snack 4
T'antawawas: Sweet bread figures
T'antawawas are sweet bread figures shaped like babies or animals, prepared during festivals like Todos Santos or Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).
These soft breads have anise-flavored dough, decorated with colorful icing or sugar sprinkles, adding visual appeal, along with delightful taste when consumed fresh from market stalls during festive seasons.