Read these books recommended by Malala Yousafzai

Nobel laureate and fierce education advocate Malala Yousafzai has inspired young activists around the world. Her own story and commitment to education have inspired her to recommend books that speak of resilience, courage, and the transformative power of learning. These carefully curated reads focus on empowering young people interested in creating positive change in their communities, providing them insights and inspiration to keep going.

#1 'I am Malala' by Malala Yousafzai I Am Malala is an autobiography that details Malala's life in Pakistan, her fight for girls' education, and the struggles she went through after being targeted by extremists. The book gives a firsthand account of her life and the importance of standing up for what you believe in, even in the face of adversity. It inspires young readers who want to see what courage and determination can do for bringing about social change.

#2 'The Diary of a Young Girl' by Anne Frank Anne Frank's The Diary of a Young Girl gives a personal insight into the life of a Jewish girl in hiding, during an important period in history. Through her entries, Anne reveals her thoughts on hope, fear and humanity in dire situations. Recommended by Malala, this book highlights how resilient youth can be, even in difficult times. It urges readers to value their freedom, and work towards peace.

#3 'Long Walk to Freedom' by Nelson Mandela Long Walk to Freedom, chronicles his life from his childhood to his battle against apartheid in South Africa. The book details Mandela's steadfast commitment to justice and equality, despite facing numerous hurdles. For aspiring young change-makers, this story demonstrates how perseverance can bring about monumental change in society. It teaches that true leadership comes with sacrifice and dedication.