How to manage curly hair in humid weather
Humidity can prove to be a hurdle for those with curly hair, often resulting in frizz and loss of definition.
But, there are some smart tricks to keep your curls intact and defined in humidity.
By knowing the way humidity acts on hair and using some specific techniques, you can keep your curls on fleek.
Here are some useful tips to help you fight humidity and enhance your curls.
Product selection
Use anti-humidity hair products
Choosing the right products is extremely important for taming curls in humid weather.
Look for shampoos, conditioners, and styling products that are anti-humidity or frizz control.
These products usually contain ingredients that form a barrier against moisture in the air, helping maintain the shape of your curls and keep frizz at bay.
Moisture retention
Incorporate leave-in conditioner
Leave-in conditioners are a boon for curly hair, providing extra moisture without weighing curls down.
Ideally, use a small amount post-wash to lock in the moisture effectively.
This essential step helps keep excess environmental moisture from seeping into the hair shaft (a major cause of frizz), keeping your curls defined and resistant to humidity.
Style choices
Opt for protective hairstyles
Choosing protective hairstyles like braids or buns can really help protect your curls from humidity, and keep your style looking fresh.
By wearing these hairstyles, you can easily limit your hair's exposure to humid air.
This is particularly important to cut down the chances of frizz and tangling as it keeps most of your hair tucked away from the moisture-filled surroundings.
Drying techniques
Dry hair thoroughly before going out
Make sure your hair is completely dry before you step outside into humidity.
Either use a diffuser attachment on a blow dryer on low heat, or let it air dry completely before you leave home.
Damp hair is more prone to absorbing moisture from the air, thus leading to more frizz.
Hands off approach
Avoid touching your hair frequently
Touching your curls too often can throw them off their pattern and transfer oils or dirt from your hands onto your strands.
This habit can worsen frizziness when paired with humidity's effect on curly textures.
So, avoid touching them unnecessarily throughout day-to-day activities. Only do so if required for styling adjustments, and only sparingly if possible.