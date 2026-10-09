Pumpkin for breakfast? Why not!
What's the story
Pumpkin is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes, especially during the monsoon season. Not only is it delicious, but it is also loaded with nutrients that can help boost your immunity. Here are five pumpkin recipes that are perfect for monsoon mornings, giving you a healthy start to your day. Each recipe is easy to make and packed with flavors.
Dish 1
Pumpkin porridge delight
Pumpkin porridge is a warm and comforting dish that combines the goodness of pumpkin with oats or rice.
To prepare this, cook diced pumpkin until soft, then mash it into a smooth consistency. Add oats or rice and water or milk to create a creamy texture.
Season with a pinch of salt, and sweeten with honey or jaggery if desired.
This porridge provides fiber and vitamins A and C.
Dish 2
Spiced pumpkin soup
A bowl of spiced pumpkin soup is just what you need to warm up on a rainy day.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until fragrant.
Add cubed pumpkin along with vegetable broth and spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
Let it simmer until the pumpkin is tender before blending into a smooth soup. This dish offers antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
Dish 3
Pumpkin paratha breakfast
Pumpkin parathas make for a deliciously nutritious breakfast option.
Simply grate fresh pumpkin and mix it with whole wheat flour, spices like cumin powder, and salt to taste.
Knead into dough and roll out flatbreads before cooking on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These parathas are rich in fiber and can be enjoyed with yogurt or pickles.
Dish 4
Sweet pumpkin pancakes
For those who love sweet breakfasts, try making pumpkin pancakes by mixing pureed pumpkin with flour, baking powder, sugar, milk, and vanilla extract.
Cook on a skillet until bubbles form on the surface, then flip over to cook through completely.
These pancakes give you carbohydrates for energy, along with beta-carotene from the pumpkin.
Dish 5
Savory pumpkin idli
Savory pumpkin idlis are steamed rice cakes infused with the natural sweetness of pumpkin puree.
Combine fermented batter with grated coconut and finely chopped green chilies for a kick.
Steam in an idli maker, and serve hot with coconut chutney or sambar.
This dish is a great source of probiotics and vitamins.