Pumpkin for breakfast? Why not!

Pumpkin porridge is a warm and comforting dish that combines the goodness of pumpkin with oats or rice.

To prepare this, cook diced pumpkin until soft, then mash it into a smooth consistency. Add oats or rice and water or milk to create a creamy texture.

Season with a pinch of salt, and sweeten with honey or jaggery if desired.

This porridge provides fiber and vitamins A and C.