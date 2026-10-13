Moonglet: A street breakfast delight you must try
What's the story
Moonglet, a street breakfast delight, is taking the world by storm with its unique twist on traditional dosa. This innovative dish, made from green gram, is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients. As the world embraces healthier eating habits, moonglet offers a tasty alternative to regular dosa. Its simplicity and nutritional value make it an appealing choice for those looking to start their day on a healthy note.
#1
Nutritional benefits of Moonglet
Moonglet is loaded with protein and fiber, making it a filling breakfast option.
The green gram used in moonglet is rich in essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and folate.
These nutrients are important for overall health and well-being.
The high protein content helps in muscle repair and growth, while the fiber aids digestion and keeps you full longer.
#2
Easy preparation steps
Preparing moonglet is simple and requires minimal ingredients.
Soak green gram overnight and blend it into a smooth batter with spices like cumin and turmeric for flavor.
Heat a non-stick pan, pour the batter like a pancake, and cook until golden brown on both sides.
You can add chopped vegetables like onions, bell peppers, and more for extra taste and nutrition.
#3
Versatile serving options
Moonglet can be served with various accompaniments to enhance its flavor profile.
Pair it with coconut chutney or mint chutney for a refreshing contrast to its savory taste.
For those who prefer a spicier kick, sambar or tomato chutney can be used as dipping sauces.
Adding fresh coriander leaves or grated coconut on top before serving adds an extra layer of flavor.
#4
Cost-effective breakfast choice
One of the best things about moonglet is that it's light on the pocket, without compromising on nutrition or taste.
Green gram is easily available at most grocery stores and costs much less than other grains used in traditional dosas.
This makes moonglet an ideal option for anyone looking for affordable, yet healthy, breakfast options without burning a hole in their pocket.