Mokoro canoeing in Botswana: Top routes

Botswana, famous for its pristine wilderness and diverse wildlife, has a lot to offer beyond the usual safari trails. One of the most authentic ways to explore these hidden gems is through mokoro canoeing. This traditional mode of transport lets you glide through tranquil waters, giving you an opportunity to experience Botswana's natural beauty up close. Here are some lesser-known mokoro canoeing routes that promise an unforgettable adventure.

#1 Exploring Okavango Delta's secret waterways The Okavango Delta is a vast network of channels and lagoons, which can only be accessed by mokoro. While most tourists flock to popular spots, venturing into less-traveled waterways can be rewarding. These secret paths often lead to secluded islands where you can spot elephants, hippos, and a variety of bird species in their natural habitat.

#2 Discovering Selinda Spillway's hidden trails The Selinda Spillway connects the Okavango Delta to the Zambezi River system. Though it is famous for its wildlife sightings, most tourists miss out on its hidden trails. Canoeing through these routes gives you a chance to witness the rich biodiversity of the region, including crocodiles basking on riverbanks and antelopes drinking from crystal-clear waters.

#3 Navigating Linyanti Swamps' serene waters The Linyanti Swamps provide a peaceful retreat from the busy safari circuits. Mokoro canoeing through these serene waters lets you witness the beauty of the untouched landscapes, with reeds swaying in the gentle breeze. The area is also home to a plethora of wildlife, including zebras and giraffes, who come to drink at the swamps.

#4 Venturing into Kwando River's tranquil flow The Kwando River is a peaceful waterway that snakes through some of Botswana's most pristine landscapes. A mokoro trip down this river lets you witness the beauty of untouched nature, with dense vegetation lining its banks. You may also spot elephants crossing the river or hear the calls of various bird species that call this place home.