Top wildlife sanctuaries to visit in Botswana

The Okavango Delta is one of Botswana's most famous wildlife sanctuaries. Spread over 15,000 square kilometers, it is a sprawling network of waterways and lush vegetation.

The delta is home to a plethora of species, including hippos, crocodiles, and over 400 bird species.

Being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is a must-visit for anyone who wants to see Africa's natural beauty.