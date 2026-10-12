Top wildlife sanctuaries to visit in Botswana
What's the story
Botswana is home to some of Africa's most pristine wildlife sanctuaries, making it a haven for nature lovers. These sanctuaries are dedicated to preserving the continent's rich biodiversity and offer a peek into the lives of elephants, lions, and other iconic species in their natural habitat. Here are some of Botswana's most amazing wildlife sanctuaries, and what makes them so special.
#1
Okavango Delta: A UNESCO World Heritage site
The Okavango Delta is one of Botswana's most famous wildlife sanctuaries. Spread over 15,000 square kilometers, it is a sprawling network of waterways and lush vegetation.
The delta is home to a plethora of species, including hippos, crocodiles, and over 400 bird species.
Being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is a must-visit for anyone who wants to see Africa's natural beauty.
#2
Chobe National Park: Elephant paradise
Chobe National Park is famous for its elephant population, estimated at over 120,000. The park has a diverse range of ecosystems, from savannas to dense forests.
Visitors can take boat safaris on the Chobe River or go on game drives to see elephants bathing or crossing the river in huge herds.
The park also has lions and leopards.
#3
Moremi Game Reserve: Diverse habitats
Moremi Game Reserve is part of the Okavango Delta and features some of Botswana's most diverse habitats.
From mopane forests to floodplains, the reserve supports a wide range of wildlife, including giraffes, zebras, and wild dogs.
Moremi is also famous for its birdwatching opportunities, with species such as African fish eagles and pelicans.
#4
Central Kalahari Game Reserve: Vast wilderness
The Central Kalahari Game Reserve is one of the largest protected areas in the world at over 52,000 square kilometers.
This vast wilderness is home to desert-adapted animals, such as gemsbok and springbok.
The reserve also has seasonal rains that bring life to its pans, attracting thousands of migratory birds every year.
It offers an authentic experience of Botswana's remote landscapes.