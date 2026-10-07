Find the perfect braid for your face shape
What's the story
Braided hairstyles are a timeless choice, suitable for all face shapes. They not only add elegance but also versatility to any look. By choosing the right braid, you can accentuate your features and create a balanced appearance. Whether you have a round, oval, square, or heart-shaped face, there is a braid that can complement your unique characteristics. Here are some insights into how braided hairstyles can enhance your natural beauty.
Tip 1
Round faces: Side braids for balance
For round faces, side braids work wonders in creating an illusion of length.
By positioning the braid off-center, you can break the symmetry of a round face and give it a more elongated appearance.
This style also draws attention to the cheekbones and jawline, making it an ideal choice for those wanting to add definition to their facial features.
Tip 2
Oval faces: Crown braids for elegance
Oval faces are lucky, as they can pull off almost any hairstyle, including crown braids.
This regal style frames the face perfectly, without overpowering it.
Crown braids add sophistication and grace, making them ideal for formal occasions or when you want to feel extra special.
The symmetrical nature of this braid complements the balanced proportions of an oval face.
Tip 3
Square faces: Softening with fishtail braids
Fishtail braids are perfect for square faces, as they soften angular features with their intricate pattern.
The delicate texture of a fishtail braid adds movement and flow around the jawline and forehead.
This helps reduce the sharpness of square facial structures, while adding an element of interest to your hairstyle.
Tip 4
Heart-shaped faces: Side-swept braids for harmony
Heart-shaped faces look best with side-swept braids, adding width at the chin level and balancing out wider foreheads.
These styles usually include loose strands framing the face, along with tightly woven sections on one side.
This creates harmony between the upper and lower parts of the face.
It accentuates the cheekbones without drawing attention away from other features like eyes or lips.