How to breathe during Pilates for a strong core
What's the story
Breathing is an essential element of Pilates, particularly when it comes to strengthening the core. If you want to engage your core muscles properly, you need to know how to breathe effectively. This not only helps with better oxygen flow but also with maintaining stability and control during exercises. Here are some tips on breathing techniques that can help you strengthen your core in Pilates sessions.
Technique 1
Diaphragmatic breathing technique
Diaphragmatic breathing is all about deep breaths that engage the diaphragm. This technique helps in maximizing oxygen intake and promoting relaxation.
While practicing Pilates, focus on inhaling deeply through the nose, allowing the abdomen to expand fully.
Exhale slowly through the mouth, contracting the abdomen gently.
This method not only aids in better oxygen flow but also supports core engagement by activating the deep abdominal muscles.
Technique 2
Synchronizing breath with movement
Synchronizing breath with movement is key in Pilates.
Inhale as you prepare for a movement, and exhale as you execute it.
This synchronization helps maintain rhythm and control throughout each exercise.
By aligning your breath with your movements, you can enhance stability and ensure that your core muscles are working efficiently.
Technique 3
Engaging pelvic floor muscles
Engaging pelvic floor muscles while breathing can add to your core strength in Pilates.
Start by taking a deep breath in, then gently lift your pelvic floor muscles as you exhale.
This contraction works in tandem with your abdominal muscles, providing additional support to your spine and pelvis during exercises.
Technique 4
Focusing on lateral breathing
Lateral breathing means expanding the ribcage sideways rather than upwards during inhalation.
This technique keeps the abdominal muscles engaged throughout each exercise, without letting them bulge outwards.
Focus on expanding your ribs laterally as you inhale through your nose, then exhale through pursed lips while maintaining tension in your abs.