Broccoli lovers, these recipes will spice things up

Broccoli stir-fry with garlic is a quick and flavorful dish.

Start by heating some oil in a pan, then add minced garlic and cook until fragrant.

Toss in bite-sized broccoli florets, and stir-fry for about five minutes until tender-crisp.

This method retains the vegetable's nutrients while adding a savory depth of flavor.

You can also add soy sauce or sesame seeds for an extra kick.