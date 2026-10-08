Brown sugar v/s white sugar: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Brown sugar and white sugar are two of the most common sweeteners used in our kitchens. While many believe brown sugar is healthier, it is important to know the nutritional differences between the two. Both sugars are derived from sugarcane or sugar beet, but they differ in processing. Here, we take a look at the nutritional profiles of brown and white sugar, and how they affect your health.
#1
Processing differences explained
Brown sugar is basically white sugar with some molasses content. The molasses gives it a distinctive color and flavor.
White sugar is refined to remove any impurities and molasses, resulting in a pure crystalline form.
The processing difference also causes a difference in mineral content, with brown sugar having trace amounts of minerals, such as calcium and potassium, due to molasses.
#2
Caloric content comparison
Both brown and white sugar have similar caloric content, with roughly 16 calories per teaspoon.
The difference in caloric content is negligible, so if you are watching your calorie intake, it does not really matter which one you use.
However, it is important to note that using either type of sugar in excess can contribute to weight gain.
#3
Mineral content analysis
Brown sugar has some minerals from molasses, including calcium, potassium, iron, and magnesium.
However, the quantities are very small and do not provide any significant health benefits when compared to other dietary sources of these minerals.
White sugar, on the other hand, has no minerals as it goes through complete refinement.
Tip 1
Glycemic index considerations
The glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly foods raise blood glucose levels.
Both brown and white sugars have high GIs because they are simple carbohydrates that get digested quickly by the body.
This means they can cause an increase in blood sugar levels quickly after consumption.
For diabetics or anyone keeping an eye on their blood glucose levels, portion control for both types of sugar is important.