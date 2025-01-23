A guide to budget-friendly DIY plant terrariums
What's the story
Building a plant terrarium is a budget-friendly and enjoyable way to invite some greenery into your space.
These tiny enclosed gardens are not only beautiful to look at but also require very little maintenance, making them ideal for both green thumbs and beginners.
In this article, we will share various cost-effective hacks to help you create your own plant terrarium on a budget.
Containers
Choose low-cost containers
The container is the centerpiece of your terrarium, but it doesn't have to break the bank.
Get creative and repurpose glass jars, vases, or bottles from around your house.
Thrift stores and garage sales are treasure troves for unique glass pieces, often for just $1-$5.
Plus, by reusing or upcycling, you're not only saving money but also helping the environment by reducing waste.
Plants
Select affordable plants
Choose small succulents or air plants for your terrarium. They're cheap and easy to take care of!
These little guys only cost $2-$5 each. You can find them at any local nursery or garden center.
Since succulents and air plants don't need much water, they're perfect for closed spaces like terrariums.
Soil & decorations
Use common household items for soil and decorations
Don't buy those overpriced soils or fancy decorations labeled "for terrariums."
Instead, use regular potting soil (around $5-$10 per bag) - one bag is enough to fill several terrariums.
And for decorations, use what you have at home. Pebbles, stones, or even broken pieces of pottery can add character to your terrarium without any extra cost.
Tools
DIY tools from everyday items
Fancy terrarium tools are expensive and, honestly, not needed to put together your tiny garden.
Just use what you have: spoons are great for scooping soil, chopsticks or tweezers let you place plants with precision, and a spray bottle (you probably already own one) will help you water your plants gently.
This way, you save money and exercise your creativity by finding new uses for things you already have!
Propagation
Propagate your own plants
The cheapest way to fill your terrarium is to propagate your own plants from cuttings.
Many succulents and air plants propagate easily with minimal effort. All you need is a pair of scissors and some patience.
Over time, you can multiply your plant collection without spending a dime.
It may be time-consuming, but it's a cost-effective and rewarding way to grow your indoor garden sustainably.