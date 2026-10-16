Bulgarian split squat: How to do this leg exercise right
What's the story
The Bulgarian split squat is a killer exercise for building lower body strength. It targets muscles in the thighs, glutes, and calves. By adding this movement to your workout regimen, you can improve balance, stability, and muscle tone. Knowing the right technique and variations can help you make the most of this exercise. Here are some tips to master the Bulgarian split squat.
Tip 1
Proper form and technique
To perform a Bulgarian split squat, place one foot behind you on an elevated surface, like a bench or step.
Keep your front knee aligned with your ankle as you lower your body until both knees are bent at about 90-degree angles.
Maintain an upright torso throughout the movement to avoid strain on your back.
Tip 2
Breathing techniques for better performance
Proper breathing is key to executing Bulgarian split squats efficiently.
Inhale deeply before you begin the descent, and exhale as you push through your front heel to return to the starting position.
This technique not only helps in maintaining core stability, but also ensures that you have enough oxygen to fuel your muscles during the exercise.
Tip 3
Incorporating weights safely
Adding weights can amp up the intensity of Bulgarian split squats, but it must be done safely.
Start with light dumbbells or a kettlebell held close to your chest, or at arm's length by your sides.
Make sure that any added weight doesn't compromise your form; otherwise, reduce the load until you can perform the movement correctly without assistance.
Tip 4
Variations to challenge yourself further
Once you have mastered basic Bulgarian split squats, you can try more challenging variations.
These include jump squats or holding weights in one hand for added difficulty.
These variations not only keep your workouts interesting, but also help you target different muscle groups in the lower body, leading to better overall strength and endurance.