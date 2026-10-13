How to make Irani-style bun maska at home
What's the story
Bun maska, a popular breakfast option, is a delightful combination of buttered buns and tea. This simple, yet satisfying, meal is a staple in many Indian households and street corners. The crispy texture of the bun, paired with the rich taste of butter, makes it an irresistible choice for early risers. You can easily recreate this café-style treat at home with fresh buns, creamy butter, and a few simple tips. Here's how to make the perfect Irani-style bun maska.
Tip 1
Perfecting the bun maska experience
To enjoy bun maska to the fullest, choose fresh, soft buns from a local bakery. The quality of the bun makes all the difference in taste and texture.
A generous spread of butter is essential; it should melt into the warm bun, creating a creamy layer that enhances every bite.
Pairing it with a hot cup of tea adds warmth and complements the flavors perfectly.
Tip 2
Exploring variations
While traditional bun maska is delicious on its own, you can also try variations by adding jam or honey for sweetness.
Some might even prefer adding a sprinkle of sugar on top for an extra touch of sweetness.
These variations allow you to customize your breakfast according to personal preferences, while still enjoying the classic elements.
Tip 3
Tips for making bun maska at home
Making bun maska at home is easy and economical. Pick soft milk buns from the store or bake them at home if you can.
Spread a generous amount of unsalted butter on each half, and serve with hot tea or milk for a complete breakfast.
This way, you can enjoy a fresh and customized breakfast at home.
Tip 4
Getting the classic Irani café taste
Irani cafés often serve bun maska with a strong cup of tea, creating a simple yet memorable combination.
To bring that café experience home, use a lightly toasted bun with a soft, buttery center.
You can also try the traditional pairing with Irani chai, known for its rich, creamy taste.
This combination makes for a comforting treat whenever you crave a café-style snack.