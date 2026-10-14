Bored of plain cabbage? Try these dishes
What's the story
Cabbage is one of the most versatile and affordable vegetables that can be used in a number of vegetarian dishes. It is packed with nutrients and can be easily added to your meals for an extra health boost. From salads to stir-fries, cabbage can be used in a number of ways to make delicious vegetarian meals. Here are five unique vegetarian dishes that highlight the versatility of cabbage.
Dish 1
Cabbage stir-fry delight
A quick and easy dish, cabbage stir-fry is perfect for busy weeknights.
Just slice some cabbage and toss it in a hot pan with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce. Add some bell peppers or carrots for an extra crunch.
This dish is not just quick, but also retains the natural flavors of the vegetables while adding a savory touch.
Dish 2
Refreshing cabbage salad
A refreshing cabbage salad is just what you need on a hot day.
Shred some cabbage and mix it with grated carrots, sliced cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes.
Dress it up with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a simple, yet tasty meal.
This salad is not just light but also packed with vitamins.
Dish 3
Savory stuffed cabbage rolls
Stuffed cabbage rolls are a comforting dish that can be filled with rice, lentils, or quinoa mixed with herbs and spices.
Blanch the cabbage leaves until soft, and wrap them around the filling.
Bake in the oven until heated through for a hearty meal that is sure to please everyone.
Dish 4
Creamy cabbage soup
Creamy cabbage soup is just what you need for those chilly days.
Cook chopped cabbage with onions, potatoes, and vegetable broth until tender.
Blend part of it for creaminess without adding dairy products.
Season with thyme or bay leaves for added depth of flavor.
Dish 5
Spicy cabbage tacos
Spicy cabbage tacos make for an exciting twist on traditional tacos by using shredded cabbage as the main ingredient instead of lettuce or other greens.
Mix the shredded cabbage with lime juice, chili powder, cumin, and avocado slices before serving them in taco shells or tortillas, along with black beans, if desired.