Give cabbage a tasty twist with these recipes
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Cabbage is one of the most versatile and affordable vegetables, which can be turned into a number of delicious meals. From savory stir-fries to hearty soups, cabbage can be the star of the show. Here are five creative ways to use cabbage in your meals, each offering a unique flavor and texture. These recipes will not only satisfy your taste buds but also help you make the most of this humble vegetable.
Quick stir-fry
Savory cabbage stir-fry
A quick cabbage stir-fry is an ideal way to relish the vegetable's crispness.
Start by slicing cabbage into thin strips and sautéing it with garlic and ginger in a hot pan.
Add soy sauce and a dash of sesame oil for flavor. Toss in some bell peppers or carrots for added color and nutrition.
This dish is perfect as a side or main course when served with rice or noodles.
Comforting soup
Hearty cabbage soup
Cabbage soup is a comforting dish that warms you up on chilly days.
Start by simmering chopped cabbage with onions, tomatoes, and vegetable broth until tender.
Season with herbs like thyme or bay leaves for depth of flavor.
This soup can be made in large batches and stored in the refrigerator for several days, making it an ideal meal prep option.
Stuffed rolls
Cabbage rolls with rice filling
Cabbage rolls are an excellent way to enjoy this vegetable wrapped around a flavorful filling.
Blanch whole cabbage leaves until soft, then stuff them with a mixture of cooked rice, beans, and spices.
Roll them up tightly, and bake in tomato sauce until heated through.
These rolls make for an impressive dish that can be served at gatherings.
Crunchy snack
Crispy cabbage chips
For a healthy snack alternative, try making crispy cabbage chips.
Slice cabbage leaves into bite-sized pieces, toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then bake at high heat until crisp.
These chips provide the crunch without the calories of traditional snacks like potato chips.
Fresh coleslaw
Tangy coleslaw salad
Coleslaw is a classic way to enjoy raw cabbage in salads.
Shred cabbage finely along with carrots, then mix them together with mayonnaise or yogurt dressing mixed with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This tangy salad goes well as a side dish at barbecues or picnics, adding freshness to any meal while being easy to prepare ahead of time.