Give cabbage a tasty twist with these recipes

A quick cabbage stir-fry is an ideal way to relish the vegetable's crispness.

Start by slicing cabbage into thin strips and sautéing it with garlic and ginger in a hot pan.

Add soy sauce and a dash of sesame oil for flavor. Toss in some bell peppers or carrots for added color and nutrition.

This dish is perfect as a side or main course when served with rice or noodles.