You should add these calcium-rich foods to your diet
Calcium is key to keeping your bones strong and healthy.
If you're a vegetarian, it may be important for you to discover calcium-rich breakfast options.
Luckily, there are plenty of plant-based foods that are rich in calcium to kickstart your day.
Here are some healthy vegetarian calcium-rich breakfast ideas. These options keep your bones strong without having to sacrifice taste or your diet.
Nutty Boost
Oatmeal with almonds and chia seeds
Oatmeal is another versatile breakfast option that can be enriched with almonds and chia seeds for an extra calcium boost.
Almonds are rich in calcium, while chia seeds provide an additional host of nutrients including omega-3 fatty acids.
Combined with oatmeal, they make for a hearty meal that promotes bone health.
Tossing in fruits such as bananas or berries can make this breakfast even tastier and nutritious.
Protein powerhouse
Tofu scramble with spinach
Tofu is a great source of plant-based protein and calcium. A tofu scramble mixed with spinach makes for a nutrient-dense meal to begin your day with.
Spinach adds additional vitamins and minerals, including iron and magnesium, to the benefits of tofu.
Seasoning the scramble with turmeric or cumin can lend flavor without dominating the natural taste of these ingredients.
Creamy delight
Yogurt parfait with berries and granola
A yogurt parfait prepared with fortified plant-based yogurt is a tasty way to get more calcium in the morning.
Layer it with fresh berries, like strawberries or blueberries, to make it tastier and add antioxidants to your diet.
Top it with granola to give this parfait a crunchy texture and additional fiber.
Fluffy treats
Whole grain pancakes with sesame seeds
Whole grain pancakes sprinkled with sesame seeds make for a delightful breakfast option rich in calcium.
Packed with this vital mineral, sesame seeds make for an ideal topping for pancakes or waffles.
Since you're using whole grain flour, you're getting more fiber than refined flour options, promoting better digestion along with bone health benefits.
Green goodness
Smoothie bowl with kale and almond milk
Smoothie bowls give you the liberty to add as many nutrient-rich ingredients into one meal as you want.
Almond milk ensures it has more calcium content, while mixing in kale into your smoothie bowl takes its vitamin content to a whole new level.
Kale's high levels of vitamins K and C and other essential nutrients that our bodies need every day do wonders.