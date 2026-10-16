Canoeing in Africa? Add these waterways to your list
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most beautiful rivers, which are still unexplored by tourists. Canoeing through these hidden waterways gives you a chance to explore the continent's diverse ecosystems and cultures. From dense forests to open savannahs, these rivers offer a unique perspective of Africa's natural beauty. Here are five secret African rivers that promise an unforgettable canoeing adventure.
#1
The serene Okavango Delta
Botswana's Okavango Delta is famous for its rich biodiversity and sprawling wetlands.
Canoeing through this delta lets you get up close with elephants, hippos, and a variety of bird species.
The delta's intricate network of channels makes it an ideal place for canoeing enthusiasts to explore at their own pace.
The calm waters and stunning scenery make it a perfect spot for both novice and experienced paddlers.
#2
The majestic Zambezi River
The Zambezi River is famous for its breathtaking views and thrilling rapids.
Flowing through several countries, including Zambia and Zimbabwe, this river gives paddlers a chance to experience both calm stretches and exciting white-water rapids.
Canoeing on the Zambezi also means witnessing the majestic Victoria Falls up close, one of the world's largest waterfalls.
#3
The tranquil Congo River
The Congo River is one of Africa's longest rivers, flowing through several Central African countries.
Its wide expanse offers a peaceful canoeing experience, away from the hustle and bustle of popular tourist spots.
Paddlers can enjoy the lush rainforests lining its banks while spotting various wildlife species native to this region.
#4
The winding Rufiji River
Tanzania's Rufiji River is famous for its winding course through the Selous Game Reserve.
Canoeing here gives you a chance to see elephants, giraffes, and crocodiles in their natural habitat.
The river's diverse ecosystems make it an ideal spot for birdwatching, too, with over 400 species recorded in the reserve.
#5
The picturesque Limpopo River
Flowing from South Africa into Mozambique, the Limpopo River offers picturesque views along its banks.
Canoeing on this river allows adventurers to witness traditional villages, where local communities live in harmony with nature.
The calm waters are perfect for leisurely paddling while soaking in panoramic views of surrounding landscapes.