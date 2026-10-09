Shopping in Cape Verde? Choose these sustainable finds
What's the story
Cape Verde, a stunning archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, is known for its vibrant culture and beautiful landscapes. While visiting, you can take home some eco-friendly gifts that reflect the islands' unique charm. These sustainable souvenirs not only support local artisans but also promote environmental consciousness. From handcrafted items to natural products, here are five eco-friendly gifts you can consider bringing back from Cape Verde.
Tip 1
Handwoven baskets
Handwoven baskets are a traditional craft in Cape Verde. Made from natural fibers, these baskets are durable and versatile.
You can use them for storage or as decorative pieces at home. Purchasing a handwoven basket supports local artisans and preserves cultural heritage.
Each basket is unique, showcasing intricate designs and colors that reflect the island's landscape.
Tip 2
Natural sea salt products
Cape Verde's pristine waters are the source of high-quality sea salt, which is harvested sustainably.
You can find various products made from this sea salt, such as bath scrubs, or culinary salts infused with local herbs.
These products make for practical gifts and promote wellness and self-care routines. They also highlight the islands' natural resources.
Tip 3
Organic coffee beans
Cape Verde is famous for its rich coffee beans, grown on the islands' fertile volcanic soils.
The coffee is organic, which means it is grown without the use of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides.
You can buy whole beans or ground coffee as souvenirs to relish the authentic taste of Cape Verde at home.
This gift supports sustainable agriculture practices and gives a taste of island life.
Tip 4
Handmade jewelry from recycled materials
Artisans in Cape Verde create beautiful jewelry from recycled materials like glass beads and metal scraps.
These pieces are not just stylish but also eco-conscious, as they repurpose waste into art.
You can find necklaces, bracelets, and earrings that reflect traditional designs with a modern twist.
Buying handmade jewelry helps support local economies while promoting environmental sustainability.
Tip 5
Natural skincare products
Using locally sourced ingredients like coconut oil and aloe vera gel, Cape Verdean artisans make natural skincare products.
These are free from harmful chemicals or artificial additives. They are gentle on the skin and good for the environment, too!
You can find moisturizers or lip balms that come in recyclable packaging. They make thoughtful gifts for anyone who loves skincare without harming nature!