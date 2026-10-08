5 Indian dishes made with carrots and peas
What's the story
The carrot-peas combination is a staple in many Indian kitchens, adding a colorful and nutritious touch to meals. This combination is not just easy to prepare but also extremely versatile, suiting different tastes and preferences. From curries to salads, carrots and peas can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five easy Indian recipes that highlight the delightful pairing of carrots and peas.
Dish 1
Gajar matar sabzi
Gajar matar sabzi is a simple, flavorful dish that brings out the natural sweetness of carrots and the earthy taste of peas.
Cooked with basic spices like cumin seeds, turmeric, and coriander powder, this sabzi goes well with roti or rice.
The trick is to cook the vegetables just right so that they retain their crunch while absorbing the spices' flavors.
Dish 2
Carrot pea pulao
Carrot pea pulao is a colorful rice dish, ideal for quick lunches or dinners.
Basmati rice is cooked with grated carrots, green peas, and aromatic spices, like bay leaf and cardamom.
This pulao is light on the stomach, yet filling enough to satiate hunger pangs.
It can be served on its own or with a side of yogurt.
Dish 3
Gajar matar curry
Gajar matar curry is a rich and creamy preparation that elevates the carrot-pea combination with the addition of tomatoes and a blend of spices, like garam masala, and ginger-garlic paste.
The curry is simmered until thickened, resulting in a hearty dish perfect for pairing with naan or steamed rice.
Dish 4
Carrot pea salad
For those who prefer lighter meals, carrot pea salad makes an excellent choice.
Freshly grated carrots are mixed with boiled green peas, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for seasoning.
This refreshing salad can be enjoyed as an appetizer or as part of a larger meal spread.
Dish 5
Vegetable biryani with carrots and peas
Vegetable biryani with carrots and peas is an aromatic rice dish layered with marinated vegetables, cooked separately from basmati rice infused with saffron strands for extra flavor depth.
It's garnished generously using fried onions, along with cilantro leaves, making it visually appealing as well as deliciously satisfying when served hot alongside raita (yogurt dip).