Gluten-free & delicious: Try these 5 Cassava flour recipes
Cassava flour, made from the root of the cassava plant, is a versatile gluten-free alternative to regular flour. It has a mild flavor and can be used in a range of recipes, from baking to thickening sauces. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique qualities of cassava flour, offering delicious options for those seeking gluten-free alternatives.
Cassava flour pancakes
Cassava flour pancakes are an easy breakfast option that everyone loves. Mix cassava flour with water and a pinch of salt to make a smooth batter. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are light and fluffy, making them perfect for topping with fresh fruits or maple syrup.
Cassava flour bread
Baking bread with cassava flour gives you a dense but soft loaf that goes well with any meal. Combine cassava flour with yeast, warm water, olive oil, and salt to make the dough. Let it rise before baking it in the oven until it turns golden brown. This bread is perfect for sandwiches or toasting.
Cassava flour tortillas
Cassava flour tortillas are the perfect gluten-free alternative to regular tortillas. Just mix cassava flour with water and salt to make a pliable dough. Roll it out into thin circles and cook them on a hot skillet until they puff up slightly. These tortillas are perfect for wraps or as a side with your favorite dishes.
Cassava flour cookies
For those with a sweet tooth, cassava flour cookies are a great option. They are made by mixing cassava flour with sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and baking soda. Once the dough is ready, shape it into small balls and flatten them slightly before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they are golden brown around the edges.
Cassava flour pizza crust
Cassava flour pizza crust offers an easy way to enjoy homemade pizzas without gluten. Combine cassava flour with olive oil, water, and salt to make the dough. Roll it out into your desired shape and thickness before baking it at high temperature until crispy around the edges but soft inside. Top it off with your favorite toppings for a personalized touch.