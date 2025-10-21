Gluten-free & delicious: Try these 5 Cassava flour recipes

Cassava flour, made from the root of the cassava plant, is a versatile gluten-free alternative to regular flour. It has a mild flavor and can be used in a range of recipes, from baking to thickening sauces. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique qualities of cassava flour, offering delicious options for those seeking gluten-free alternatives.

Dish 1 Cassava flour pancakes Cassava flour pancakes are an easy breakfast option that everyone loves. Mix cassava flour with water and a pinch of salt to make a smooth batter. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are light and fluffy, making them perfect for topping with fresh fruits or maple syrup.

Dish 2 Cassava flour bread Baking bread with cassava flour gives you a dense but soft loaf that goes well with any meal. Combine cassava flour with yeast, warm water, olive oil, and salt to make the dough. Let it rise before baking it in the oven until it turns golden brown. This bread is perfect for sandwiches or toasting.

Dish 3 Cassava flour tortillas Cassava flour tortillas are the perfect gluten-free alternative to regular tortillas. Just mix cassava flour with water and salt to make a pliable dough. Roll it out into thin circles and cook them on a hot skillet until they puff up slightly. These tortillas are perfect for wraps or as a side with your favorite dishes.

Dish 4 Cassava flour cookies For those with a sweet tooth, cassava flour cookies are a great option. They are made by mixing cassava flour with sugar, butter, vanilla extract, and baking soda. Once the dough is ready, shape it into small balls and flatten them slightly before baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until they are golden brown around the edges.