From classic to bold: Ring styles for every occasion
What's the story
Celebrity fashion rings have always been our go-to inspiration for bringing some elegance into our lives.
These rings, which we generally spot on the red carpet or at high-profile events, highlight the timeless designs which can elevate any outfit in an effortless manner.
From classic diamond solitaires to bold statement pieces, celebrity-inspired rings have got you covered with a range of styles.
Iconic elegance
Classic diamond solitaires
We all know how diamond solitaires are a staple in celebrity fashion.
Known for their simplicity and timeless appeal, these rings feature a single diamond set on a band, stealing hearts with their understated elegance.
Celebrities often opt for solitaires for both formal events and everyday wear, owing to their versatility.
The classic design makes them a perfect choice for those who prefer subtle yet sophisticated accessories.
Retro charm
Vintage-inspired designs
If you haven't noticed already, vintage-inspired rings have made a strong comeback in the last few years. Celebrities have been sporting retro styles from decades gone by, and how!
These rings can be characterized by intricate detailing, and unique settings that scream charm of yesteryears.
From Art Deco motifs to Victorian influences, vintage designs give you a chance to wear something with a story.
Eye-catching glamour
Bold statement pieces
For the impression makers, bold statement rings are the first choice of celebrities.
These pieces are usually embellished with big gemstones or detailed designs which scream for attention.
Be it a chunky cocktail ring or one littered with colorful gems, these accessories let you let your hair down with fashion while making sure you aren't missed from the guest list of any party.
Versatile layers
Stackable bands
Stackable bands have become a celebrity favorite for their versatility and modern touch.
These thin bands can be worn alone or stacked up for a layered look that adds dimension without overpowering the hand.
Often embellished with small diamonds or plain metalwork, stackable bands offer an infinite scope of customizing and personalizing the bling through mix-and-match styling.
Vibrant accents
Colored gemstone rings
Colored gemstone rings make a vivid substitute for classic diamond jewelry, a favorite of celebrities these days.
With anything from the deep blue of sapphires to the rich green of emeralds, and the fiery red of rubies to the delicate purple of amethysts, these stones bring an array of colors to accessorizing.
They keep it classy for any occasion, from a casual outing to a glamorous gala, easily.