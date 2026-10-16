Celeriac: 5 delicious ways to enjoy this root vegetable
What's the story
Celeriac, or celery root, is a versatile vegetable that can add a unique flavor to your dishes. With its mild celery-like taste, it can be used in a variety of recipes. Here are five creative ways to use celeriac in your cooking. From soups to salads, these ideas will help you explore the culinary potential of this often-overlooked vegetable.
Tip 1
Creamy celeriac soup
Creamy celeriac soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days.
To prepare, sauté onions and garlic until soft. Add peeled and diced celeriac, along with vegetable broth. Let it simmer until the celeriac is tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth, and stir in some cream or milk for richness. Season with salt and pepper to taste for a deliciously creamy soup.
Tip 2
Celeriac fries with herbs
Celeriac fries make for a healthy alternative to regular potato fries.
Just cut celeriac into fry shapes, toss them in olive oil, and sprinkle with herbs like rosemary or thyme.
Bake at a high temperature until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
These fries are great as a side dish or snack.
Tip 3
Raw celeriac salad
For a refreshing raw salad, julienne or grate celeriac, and mix it with grated carrots and apples.
Dress this mix with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to enhance its natural flavors.
This salad not only offers a crunchy texture but also brings a hint of sweetness from the apples, making it an ideal choice for light lunches or as an accompaniment to main courses.
Tip 4
Mashed celeriac delight
Mashed celeriac is an innovative twist on traditional mashed potatoes.
Boil peeled chunks of celeriac until soft, then mash them with butter and milk until smooth.
Add garlic powder or herbs like parsley for added flavor depth.
This side dish pairs well with roasted vegetables or as part of any festive meal spread.
Tip 5
Roasted celeriac with spices
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of celeriac while adding depth through spices like cumin or paprika.
Cut them into wedges and toss with olive oil and seasonings.
Roast at high heat until the edges are caramelized and the centers are tender. Serve with grains like quinoa or couscous.