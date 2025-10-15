Celery stalk in cooking: 5 recipes you'll love

Often disregarded, celery stalks are a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes. Famous for their crisp texture and mild flavor, celery stalks can be used in salads, soups, and even snacks. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique qualities of celery stalks. From refreshing salads to hearty soups, these recipes will show you how to make the most of this humble vegetable.

Dish 1 Crunchy celery salad with apples This refreshing salad combines the crunchiness of celery with the sweetness of apples. Just chop up equal parts of celery and apples, toss in some walnuts for added texture, and drizzle with lemon juice for a zingy flavor. A sprinkle of salt and pepper can amp up the taste. This dish makes for a perfect light lunch or a side dish for dinner.

Dish 2 Creamy celery soup A comforting bowl of creamy celery soup is just what you need for those chilly days. Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft, add chopped celery stalks and potatoes, and cook until tender. Blend the mixture until smooth, then stir in vegetable broth and cream for richness. Season with salt, pepper, and thyme to taste.

Dish 3 Celery sticks with hummus dip For a quick snack that is both healthy and satisfying, pair fresh celery sticks with hummus dip. The crispness of the celery complements the creamy texture of hummus perfectly. Just cut the stalks into bite-sized pieces and serve them alongside your favorite hummus variety—be it classic or flavored ones like roasted red pepper or garlic.

Dish 4 Stir-fried celery with bell peppers Stir-frying celery with bell peppers makes for a colorful and nutritious dish that goes well with rice or noodles. Heat some sesame oil in a pan, add sliced bell peppers and celery, and stir-fry over high heat until they are tender-crisp. Season with soy sauce, ginger, and garlic powder for an Asian-inspired taste.