Visiting Rhode Island? Do these fun activities
What's the story
Though Rhode Island is the tiniest state in the US, it surprises with some of the best natural attractions for a weekend getaway.
With its varied topography, from coastal beaches to verdant forests, nature lovers can have an absolute field day.
Check out this itinerary for some of the best places in Rhode Island for those who wish to spend a weekend surrounded by nature.
Coastal retreats
Explore the tranquil beaches
Along the coast of Rhode Island, you will find beautiful beaches with calm surroundings and picturesque views.
Head to Misquamicut State Beach for its long stretch of sand and gentle waves.
For a quiet time, East Matunuck State Beach is an excellent place for bird watching and taking long walks along the shore.
These shores are perfect for unwinding and soaking in the natural beauty of the ocean.
Forest adventures
Discover scenic hiking trails
For hiking lovers, Rhode Island has quite a few trails that highlight its natural beauty.
The Arcadia Management Area has plenty of trails through forests and beside rivers, where you may spot some local wildlife.
Another great place is Lincoln Woods State Park, where you can hike around Olney Pond and enjoy picturesque views of wooded areas.
Garden escapes
Visit beautiful botanical gardens
Nature lovers must visit Roger Williams Park Botanical Center in Providence.
This sprawling garden features an extensive collection of plants from around the world, set in greenhouses and outdoor gardens that showcase native plants.
It provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn about different species while enjoying the serene environment.
Bay adventures
Enjoy water activities on Narragansett Bay
Narragansett Bay provides a number of water activities for visitors to explore Rhode Island's aquatic life up and close.
Kayaking is especially popular here as the calm waters are perfect even for novices.
You can rent kayaks at a number of places along the bay's shores, like Wickford Harbor or Newport Harbor Marina area, which also offer guided tours if you wish.