Why you must add chayote to your daily diet

Chayote, a versatile squash, is gaining attention due to its nutritional profile and potential health benefits. Loaded with essential nutrients, this green veggie is low on calories but makes a valuable addition to any diet. With its mild flavor and crisp texture, chayote can be used in a variety of dishes. Let's understand what makes chayote worth adding to your diet.

#1 Rich source of vitamins and minerals Chayote is loaded with vitamins, including vitamin C, which is critical for boosting the immune system. It also has vitamin B6, which is essential for the health of your brain and metabolism. From minerals, it has potassium, which helps maintain your blood pressure levels. Chayote also offers folate, which is necessary for cell division and DNA synthesis. All these nutrients together keep you healthy.

#2 Low-calorie content supports weight management Having only about 19 calories per 100 grams, chayote is a perfect option for those who want to control their weight without compromising on nutrition. Its high water content keeps you hydrated while its fullness factor can help keep your appetite in check. Adding chayote to your meals can be an ideal way to cut back on calories while still eating filling portions.

#3 High fiber content aids digestion Chayote provides a good amount of dietary fiber, which is good for your digestive health. Fiber ensures regular bowel movements by adding bulk to stool and preventing constipation. It also promotes gut health by feeding good bacteria in the intestines. Eating fiber-rich foods like chayote may also lower the chances of developing digestive disorders in the long run.